How to vote in the National Television Awards 2022

Unlike other awards ceremonies, the NTAs is voted for entirely by the public, making them a strong reflection of what TV viewers have truly enjoyed over the past year.

We're just over a week away from the National Television Awards , and the vote is still open!

From Peaky Blinders to Heartstopper, this year's NTAs shortlist includes some of the biggest and brightest stars in the industry.

Want to make sure your vote counts and you don't miss out on awarding your favourite shows and stars read on for everything you need to know about the voting process.

How to vote in the National Television Awards

There are two ways that you can vote at the shortlist stage - by Premium Rate Telephone Service (PRTS) or via the website at www.nationaltvawards.com.

No other voting options are allowed and votes by post will not be accepted.

To vote by phone, you must call the premium rate telephone number 0905 647 2022 and follow the instructions given to vote across any or all 16 categories. Within each category you are only allowed to vote for one nominee.

Calls cost 25p per minute plus your network access charge and should last no longer than seven minutes. The total cost will be dependent on your network and the duration of the call.

Please remember to ask permission from the bill payer before voting and please dial carefully.

Voting online is free, although internet service provider fees may apply. In order to vote, just follow the link above and read the instructions carefully.

You may vote for one nominee only in each category and you must provide your name and your email address and pass through a CAPTCHA security device in order to validate your vote and ensure the integrity of the voting process and the Awards.

NTA voting deadline

The shortlist votes opened at 00:01 BST on Tuesday 23rd August 2022, and will close at 12:00 (noon) BST on Thursday 15th September 2o22, so make sure you hurry if you want your vote to be counted.

All votes received outside the specified times will not be received.

The National TV Awards will air on ITV on Thursday 15th September. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

