Delia Smith, Stephen Fry, Ed Balls... Norwich City isn't short of celebrity supporters, but now the football club can add another famous fan to their ranks: Snoop Dogg.

The US rapper was given a Canaries shirt ahead of his performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend – held in Norwich of course – and showed off his new colours on Instagram.

Wonder why he chose No. 20?

TV chef Delia Smith is the joint majority shareholder of Norwich City, while club director Fry is more than Quite Interested in the fortunes of his East Anglian club.

Perhaps the pair can convince Snoop to come with them to watch Norwich play Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final this Monday at Wembley?

