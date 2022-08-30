The Masked Singer announces one-off I'm A Celebrity special

The special is set to air later this year and will feature the music competition show getting a jungle makeover, with costumes including a witchetty grub and a kangaroo.

ITV has announced a brand new one-off special of The Masked Singer which will be centred around another of the channel's hit shows, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! .

As is to be expected, the celebrities taking part haven't yet been confirmed, nor have their exact relationships to I'm a Celebrity, the survival reality show which has been hosted by Ant and Dec since it started back in 2002.

However, ITV has confirmed that Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all be back as panellists, and they will be joined by special guest stars for this episode only. Joel Dommett will also be back as host, providing a link between the two shows, both of which he has made his stamp on.

Ant & Dec on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! ITV

ITV has also teased that the special will feature a "bonkers show-blending new twist", which will see Dommett put through his paces. In the special, instead of earning food for camp, he will be "tasked with hunting down those all-important mind-bending clues for the panel".

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "What a perfect way to celebrate the return of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! than with a unique mash up of two hugely successful series.

"Viewers will get to enjoy all things Jungle with a wonderfully bonkers Masked Singer twist. With flamboyant costumes that pay homage to the iconic series as it returns to Australia, families will be able to play alongside our panel in TV's favourite guessing game."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This year's season of I'm A Celebrity will see the show return to Australia, after two years in Wales which was made necessary by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Masked Singer - I’m A Celebrity Special will air this autumn on ITV and ITV Hub. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.