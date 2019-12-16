"One of Louis' first words was Mary," she said, "because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf."

"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

In A Berry Royal Christmas, Berry accompanies the Duke and Duchess on some of their royal charity duties undertaken over the Christmas period. She also instructs viewers at home how to cook a variety of festive meals, as she works to prepare the food for a special royal event.

More like this

As well as revealing the flattering truth behind Prince Louis' early words, the royal couple provide some select insights into their day-to-day lives – such as the fact that they use Berry's recipes to make pizza together – and in a more sincere moment, Prince William talks about how his late mother, Princess Diana, has effected his style of parenting.

The show also features beloved Bake Off winner and presenter Nadiya Hussain, who joins Berry to help prepare some Christmas meringue roulades.

Advertisement

A Berry Royal Christmas airs on BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday 16th December 2019, and will be available to stream on iPlayer after