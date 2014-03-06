Taking New York – a new eight-part series – will be hoping to emulate their success. Details are still thin on the ground with casting yet to be announced, but the forthcoming constructed reality series echoes certain details of the MIC format, following a group of twenty-something British friends as they attempt to make their American dream come true across the pond.

Some will already be established and making a name for themselves, others will have just arrived and need to adjust to the fast-paced life of the Big Apple with the series promising, "the highs, the lows, the heartbreaks, the competition, the clashes and the insecurities that come with life and love in New York City."

That's it for now but we've been told filming will begin later this year. Watch this space...

More like this

Follow @RadioTimes