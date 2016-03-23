Jonathan Ross, Stephen Merchant and Ant McPartlin back Danny Baker's plans for crowdfunded radio station
The 5 Live broadcaster says he's deadly serious about starting his own radio station – and he already has some big celebrity backers
Published: Wednesday, 23 March 2016 at 2:28 pm
Danny Baker is signing up celebrity recruits for his proposed crowdfunded radio station left, right and centre.
The radio broadcaster and writer first floated the idea of starting his own radio station on 21st March, after fellow broadcaster Martin Kelner was sacked (and launched a scathing attack on BBC local radio station management).
And quickly signed up his old 5 Live running mate Danny Kelly.
The revolution had begun.
Immediately, celebrities and broadcasters joined the cause, including Jonathan Ross...
Ant from Ant and Dec...
Stephen Merchant...
Rob Brydon...
And the man who started it all, Martin Kelner.
Baker even offered a spot to sacked BBC DJ Tony Blackburn.
Baker, who still presents a show on BBC Radio 5 Live every Saturday, says he's "not joking" about the launch of an independent station, and that he's planning meetings to discuss further next week.
