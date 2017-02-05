Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke soared ahead with 89.5 out of 90 – by far the highest score of the series.

Holding back tears, Chloe told Dance Dance Dance host Alesha Dixon: "I have had the most amazing time. People behind [stage], all the choreographers, the judges, working with my husband, honestly it's been the best experience of my life and I want to thank you all so much. Thank you."

JB's solo to Ne-Yo's Beautiful Monster scored 27.5, with judge Tina Landon telling him he had been "a pleasure to watch" and Timor Steffens admitting he had experienced "goosebumps".

It was also a good week for Chloe, who scored 27 – especially exciting as she was performing to her best friend Fleur East's song, Sax.

The couple scored a 26.5 for their duo performance to Missy Elliott's WTF (Where They From) ft Pharrell Williams, but it was not enough to get them through to the final.

After hearing the final results, former professional dancer Chloe told Alesha: "I am so proud of my husband, not being a dancer, and coming out every week and absolutely killing it. I'm so proud of you."

JB told co-host Will Best: "To support Chloe, having danced and come back into it after such a long period away from her art and from what she's grown up wanting to do, it's been an absolute pleasure.

"We thank God for this opportunity to do it together as well, and represent our family and do everyone proud."

What does the Dance Dance Dance semi-final leaderboard look like?

The Dance Dance Dance final airs on Sunday 12th February at 6.30pm on ITV