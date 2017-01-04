"We chatted for an hour and we talked about music and I felt very privileged to be able to tell him how much his music meant to me," Corden told the audience as he paid tribute to the musician on The Late Late Show.

The sketch involved Corden in character as Smithy from Gavin and Stacey, with Michael in the passenger seat.

"The idea was that a character from a sitcom I was in at home was driving to the offices of Comic Relief to try and save Red Nose Day," the talk show host explained.

"We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael singing in a car, and it was the first time I'd ever sung in a car with anybody, and it's become quite a big part of my life now. And he really inspired it."

That first sketch was exactly what Corden needed to get the ball rolling when he launched his talk show career in America. Initially no celebrities would bite, but finally Mariah Carey agreed to take part in Carpool Karaoke, saying: "If it's good enough for George it's good enough for me."

Since then, he's hosted everyone from Bruno Mars to Britney Spears to Adele – and it's all thanks to George Michael.