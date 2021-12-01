ITV releases star-studded Christmas 2021 advert for Britain Get Talking mental health campaign

ITV has launched its Britain Get Talking Christmas campaign with a star-studded advert featuring the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Phillip Schofield and Charlene White.

The two-minute clip, which will premiere after I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here tonight, follows a make-up artist at ITV as she works on a number of talkative celebrities throughout her day and marks the return of the channel’s mental health initiative.

Highlighting the importance of listening to loved ones this Christmas, the light-hearted advert sees Emily Atack, Lorraine Kelly, Gino D’Acampo and other famous faces take a seat in the make-up artist’s chair to rant about their days.

Even Coronation Street’s Helen Worth stops by to vent about an alien abduction storyline involving Gail, while The Masked Singer‘s Joel Dommett complains about having abs and not being able to “show them off”.

Scarlett Moffatt, Fleur East, Kevin Mathurin, Emile John and Love Island‘s Toby Aromolaran also pop up to chat about the pandemic, endless Zoom calls and home-schooling, with D’Acampo saying: “Ask me to do a soufflé, I’ll do a soufflé. Long division? No.”

It isn’t until Maya Jama arrives that the make-up artist gets asked about her busy day, with the video ending on the message: “After the last couple of years, we all need an ear. Give yours this Christmas.”

Speaking about the campaign, which ITV has produced in partnership with Mind and YoungMinds, Director of Social Purpose Susie Braun said: “When we’re so busy at Christmas, it can be easy to forget what’s really important: checking in with the ones you love and truly listening to how they’re doing.

“We’re delighted to make a Christmas campaign with a difference, reminding people to give the generous gift of listening this Christmas. After the last couple of years, we could all use an ear.”

You can find out more about Britain Get Talking on ITV’s website or by visiting mental health charities Mind and YoungMinds.

