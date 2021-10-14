I’m A Celebrity spin-off is axed with no plans for replacement

The novelty of trapping a group of celebrities around a campfire and torturing them with various stomach-churning tasks, doesn’t seem to lose its appeal, even though we’re gearing up for series 21.

Indeed, there’s already a buzz about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2021, with the rumour mill in overdrive when it comes to potential contestants (fingers crossed this is finally the year Richard Madeley speculation turns out to be true).

But it seems we’ve fallen out of love with the spin-off shows accompanying the series.

Following the demise of ITV2 spin-off show Extra Camp, which ran for 17 years, last year saw DJ Vick Hope presenting a new series called The Daily Drop, which aired on the ITV Hub. The show offered extra footage of the campmates as well as behind the scenes gossip and celebrity interviews.

However, the series will not be back again this year and will not be replaced with a similar format either on ITV2 or the ITV Hub. An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: “The Daily Drop won’t be returning this year but we’d like to thank Vick Hope and everyone involved in the show last year for bringing fans of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all the latest news and gossip.”

If you want more from this year’s series, which airs nightly for approximately three weeks in November, you’ll need to rely on social media content, as fans are promised lots of titbits on the official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok accounts.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV next month. To find out what’s on telly in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.