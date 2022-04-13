Why are Holly and Phil not on This Morning? Who will replace them
The presenting duo are taking an Easter break.
This Morning viewers will have noticed that the show's usual hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been missing from the sofa this Easter, with new hosts stepping in to present.
From the 4th of April, the regular presenters have been away, as they take their Easter break.
So, when will they be back? And which celebrities will replace them?
Here's everything you need to know about This Morning's Easter presenting schedule, and when Holly and Phil are set to return to the daytime show.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning?
Holly and Phil are currently on their Easter breaks.
Holly is mum to three children - Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven - who will be on half term from school, and the presenter has been sharing some relaxing snaps from her time at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.
Phillip recently celebrated his birthday, showing off paintings from his ex-wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Ruby and Molly.
Who is replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?
Josie Gibson, Vernon Kay, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are filling in for the presenters.
Alison and Dermot fronted the show from Monday 4th April to Friday 8th April, with Josie and Vernon taking over from Monday 11th April to Thursday 14th April.
Alison and Dermot will cover the extra bank holiday shows on Friday 15th and Monday 18th.
On making a return to the famous sofa and co-hosting with Vernon again, Josie said: “I still cannot believe I’ve even hosted This Morning! I feel very privileged, very honoured, and just can’t believe it’s happening to me. I’m very thankful to all the This Morning team for letting me come back and host.
“As for Vernon, when they said I’d be hosting with Vernon again I screamed with excitement! What a legend.”
Vernon added: “I had the most brilliant time hosting This Morning with Josie before Christmas and I’m chuffed to be asked back again. The show is such an institution for many and I’m really looking forward to seeing the team and interacting with the viewers again over Easter.”
When will Phil and Holly return to This Morning?
The presenting duo will be back to host the daytime show as usual on Tuesday 19th April 2022.
We're sure their fans are eagerly anticipating their return!
This Morning airs weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Previous instalments are available on ITV Hub.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1