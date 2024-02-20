Esther Rantzen: "I'm not confident about the BBC's future"
The veteran presenter opened up about her latest campaign and the broadcaster's future.
Esther Rantzen has had a long and successful career since she began presenting the BBC staple That's Life! in 1973.
The programme ran for 21 years and tackled everything from consumer affairs to important public health issues, with Rantzen leading many campaigns for social change.
The presenter, now 83, features in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, where she reflected on her journalism background and the precarious future of the broadcaster where she's spent the majority of her working years.
"Good journalism is as crucial as ever," she said. "Today we live in a world of fake news, vitriolic social media, malevolent conspiracy theorists and bigotry.
"The BBC is often criticised because it has a responsibility to the public who pay for it. Somehow, through a jungle of misreporting, the BBC needs to tread a careful, objective path."
But what of the broadcaster's role in shaping the next generation of viewers?
"We viewers need it desperately, but I'm not confident about the BBC's future," she added.
"How do we fund the BBC going forward, to ensure it's available to everyone, and free of government interference? And stays confident enough to fend off the attacks by competitors in the media who are jealous of its place in the public's hearts and minds? Those are vital questions."
The BBC has faced plenty of criticism in recent years, with funding frozen and plans to scrap the licence fee by 2027 announced.
Rantzen, who has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, also spoke about her latest campaign – to change the law on assisted dying.
"I'm optimistic about the prospect of that being legalised within ten years because there is now a huge majority of the public in favour of change," she said.
Read the full interview with Esther Rantzen in this week's issue of Radio Times.
