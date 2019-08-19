The announcement was made on Lorraine Kelly's show, with Curtis telling the camera: “I want to bring a bit of joy back into someone’s life by helping them find their happy feet.”

(Warning: you won’t be able to unsee the hip wiggle 21 seconds in)

“It’s been a whirlwind since leaving Love Island and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to join the team at Lorraine,” Curtis told The Sun about the new segment.

“I know the positive effect dance can have on people’s lives and I can’t wait to get the chance to spread that message around with AJ.”

AJ added: “Lorraine and the team on the show have always been great to work with and I’m looking forward to working together long term.”

While AJ is set to appear as a professional dancer in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, Curtis has recently joined BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer as the show's receptionist. Both brothers will also appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK as dance coaches.

If you know somebody who “deserves to have some joy brought back into their life” with a dance lesson from Curtis and AJ, email lorraine@itv.com with their story by midday on 23rd August.

Advertisement

Lorraine airs weekday mornings from 8.30am on ITV