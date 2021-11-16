BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend dates and how to watch on TV

There’s good news for live music fans — Radio 1’s Big Weekend is back.

Advertisement

After going virtual for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big Weekend is returning to the field again for 2022.

Coventry is the first area set to host the huge event after the two-year break, with rapper Pa Selieu revealing he is “more than proud” of his home city.

“It’s a city full of so much vast culture. It will be sick, Coventry will appreciate it,” he told Newsbeat (viaBBC). “For me, Coventry’s exciting.”

But when is BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend set to descend on Coventry and how can viewers watch it from home? Read on for everything you need to know.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend dates

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take place across three days (27th-29th May 2022) at the War Memorial Park.

BBC Radio 1 has shared its excitement on Twitter, posting that it ‘cannot wait’ for the Big Weekend.

“Weekend is back and we’re heading to Coventry!” it said.

“Get ready for three days of live music from 27th – 29th May 2022 in War Memorial Park. We can’t wait to kick off festival season again.”

✨ Big Weekend is back and we're heading to Coventry! ✨



Get ready for three days of live music from 27th - 29th May 2022 in War Memorial Park. We can't wait to kick off festival season irl again 💞 pic.twitter.com/0KAIfAIWkg — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 16, 2021

In addition, BBC Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James recently shared his thoughts on the event live on his show.

“We are so excited to be doing a bug weekend again, together, in a field, watching the world’s biggest artists performing just for us,” he said.

“The big weekend is heading to Coventry, we are going to be there for three days and 70,000 of you will be able to join us.”

He added: “It is our favourite thing to do here at Radio 1, to bring music to a field.”

How to watch BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

In 2022, the festival will return to the field after remaining virtual for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, fans needn’t worry as the festival will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1, with full sets then becoming available on the BBC Sounds app.

Fans will also be able to watch the performances through BBC iPlayer and see their favourite acts perform live from the comfort of their own home.

Back in May 2021, Radio 1 broadcast a virtual weekend of live music instead of its usual festival. Artists including Ed Sheeran, Wolf Alice and Coldplay recorded sets, which were then streamed across BBC Radio 1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend line-up announced?

It is not yet known who is performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, but acts are expected to be announced soon.

“Radio 1’s Big Weekend always kicks off the UK’s festival season in style, so we’re delighted to be bringing it back to the field again for 2022,” said Radio 1’s Aled Hadyn Jones.

“We’ve got some incredibly exciting ideas in the pipeline for the event this time around,” he added.

BBC Radio 1 always secure an epic list of names for every festival, meaning there’s likely to be an act to everyone’s taste. Previous Big Weekend events have seen Ed Sheeran perform in Glasgow, Miley Cyrus take to the stage in Middlesbrough and Coldplay grace the stage at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire.

When can we get BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets?

Details on how to get BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets are yet to be revealed, with the BBC yet to release the festival’s line-up. However, with the festival’s dates now confirmed, it’s only a matter of time before tickets become available.

Tickets are expected to become available via ticketmaster, which has previously been the official ticket partner of BBC’s Big Weekend events. And if Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 follows in the footsteps of previous years, then day tickets and weekend tickets should also become available.

Over 70,000 Radio 1 fans are expected to attend across the weekend, and there will likely be huge demand for tickets.

Advertisement

Find something to watch with our TV Guide.