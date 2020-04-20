The BBC has now addressed the concerns in a statement, emphasising that the presenters abided by social distancing regulations throughout.

The statement, as reported by the Daily Mirror, reads, "This was a live two-hour broadcast with numerous pre-recorded and live inserts and it was safer for the production team to work in a single controlled space that operates within the government guidelines of social distancing than to have multiple recording locations for the presenters.

"Only essential workers were present in the studio, they remained at least 2m apart from one another and were advised of the health and safety protocols in advance.”

More like this

The concert, which was originally broadcast on Saturday night, saw a host of huge stars – including Billie Eilish, Elton John and Paul McCartney – perform hits from their homes.

The event, which was curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, raised more than £100 million for coronavirus relief.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV guide.