Over the last 12 weeks, 16 budding entrepreneurs have been put through their paces by Lord Sugar to secure his £250,000 investment and become his new business partner.

But the hunt is now over as Lord Sugar crowned Harpreet Kaur the winner of The Apprentice 2022.

She and fellow candidate Kathryn Louise Burn both impressed Lord Sugar enough to make it to the final but ultimately, the business guru chose to hire Harpreet.

For the final challenge, dessert parlour owner Harpreet and online pyjama business owner Kathryn went head-to-head to prove to Lord Sugar why they deserved to bag his investment.

As always, candidates given the boot earlier in the series returned to help the two finalists deliver their visions to Lord Sugar and his panel of industry experts.

Weighing up his options, the business mogul decided that he wanted to invest in Harpreet’s business as opposed to Kathryn’s.

Harpreet Kaur BBC

Explaining his decision, Lord Sugar said in the final boardroom: “It is a very, very difficult situation for me…Harpreet I’m not sure whether this business is scalable or whether you are trying to do too much and that’s what I’m worried about at the moment.

“Kathryn, I’m concerned on the longevity of it, and the popularity of it, it’s very hard, this is difficult for me…

“A lot of the companies that I invest in are a start from scratch situation, basically what Kathryn is proposing, so ladies, I think that I’ve decided now… Harpreet, you’re going to be my business partner.”

After learning of her win, Harpreet said: “I cannot believe Lord Sugar has chosen me to be his business partner! I have dreamed of this moment, and it just completely proves that if you work hard and you believe in yourself, dreams do come true.” She later tweeted: "Introducing @Lord_Sugar’s latest business partner….ME! Lost for words that I’ve won the @bbcapprentice but I’m so excited for this new chapter with Oh So Yum. Thank you to everyone who showed their support! Celebrate with me by ordering using the link in my bio."

Throughout series 16, both Harpreet and Kathryn have consistently found themselves on the victorious team as they were tasked with designing everything from a cruise holiday and a toothbrush, to a video game and brand-new baby food.

Last week’s semi-final gave us a good look at what both candidates were hoping to achieve as they faced the scrutiny of Lord Sugar’s most trusted advisors, who were quick to pick apart their business plans in a series of tough interviews.

Lord Sugar and his advisors, including Claude Littner who made a welcome return, struggled with Kathryn's plan to import her matching pyjama sets from China.

They also expressed doubt over Harpreet's co-ownership of her desert parlour with her sister.

