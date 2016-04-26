A special tribute to Victoria Wood in this week's Radio Times
Don Cheadle, Jenni Murray and Gary Lineker also appear in the latest issue
The latest issue of Radio Times features a tribute to Victoria Wood, who passed away last Wednesday. Radio Times casts its mind back to Victoria's stint as guest editor for the magazine in March 1999, as well as taking a look at her career.
TV editor Alison Graham details her memories of working with Victoria on the guest issue, and fills us in on some tidbits from the writer, actress and comedian's various appearances in the magazine across the years.
Esther Rantzen, founder of ChildLine, also recalls her dream interview with Victoria nearly 20 years ago.
Also in this issue:
- Star Cillian Murphy and creator Steven Knight reveal all about Peaky Blinders series three.
- Artist Grayson Perry famously dresses as a woman – but why does he think there's no future for macho men?
- Don Cheadle talks playing legendary jazz musician Miles Davis in the recently released biopic Miles Ahead.
- Woman's Hour presenter Jenni Murray tells us why she never missed an episode of The Archers, and explains why the Radio 4 drama got everything right.
- Have we become too dependent on our smart phones? Russell Kane says his BBC3 documentary could have the answers for us.
- Will Gary Lineker stay true to his promise and present MOTD in his pants if Leicester claim the title? He tells Radio Times what he's got planned.
