If you're looking for a film during the day, Pixar's beloved animated classic Inside Out is airing on BBC One. Then, settle in for the evening, with entertainment shows including That's My Jam , The Last Leg of the Year, The Graham Norton Show and Jonathan Ross' New Year Comedy Special.

As we roll into 2023 and look back on the year that has just gone, there are plenty of fun parties, specials and chat shows airing on TV to see you through to midnight.

Finally, on BBC Two Jools Holland will be hosting his Annual Hootenanny, while Sam Ryder will be hosting his own New Year spectacular.

Not sure what to watch or when it's all on? We've got you covered. Read on for the TV highlights for 31st December 2022.

TV schedule and listings for 31st December

Inside Out - 2:50pm, BBC One

Inside Out. Disney

Amy Poehler and Bill Hader are amongst the stars of this 2015 gem of an animated film from Pixar. It tells the story of a young girl named Riley, whose emotions such as Joy, Anger and Sadness are in turmoil. We follow the emotions as they go on a quest through Riley's consciousness, as she adapts to her family's relocation and to her ever-changing moods.

The Last Leg of the Year - 9pm, Channel 4

Alex Brooker, Adam Hills and Josh Widdicombe in The Last Leg. Channel 4

This special for The Last Leg will see Alex Brooker, Adam Hills and Josh Widdicombe welcome guests including Rylan, Sue Perkins, Ellie Simmonds, Tom Davis, Desiree Burch, Baroness Warsi, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mike Wozniak to take part in their satirical look back at the year that was 2022. Expect raucous debate, hilarious VTs and some silly songs to cap off the year.

That's My Jam - 9:10pm, BBC One

Mo Gilligan on That's My Jam. BBC

In this third episode of the music gameshow, host Mo Gilligan welcomes Donny Osmond and Amber Riley on one team, who will take on Boyz II Men. They will face some epic musical challenges, testing their singing abilities, performance skills and musical knowledge. Who will go on to be declared this week’s That’s My Jam champions?

The Graham Norton Show - 10:25pm, BBC One

Graham Norton. BBC

Host Graham Norton's New Year special will feature guests including Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward, who will be talking about their new film Empire of Light, Hugh Laurie, Romesh Ranganathan and Leah Williamson, who captained England’s Lionesses to victory in the Women's Euro. They will be joined by the stars of Cabaret, Callum Scott Howells and Madeline Brewer, who will perform Willkommen and Don’t Tell Mama from the West End revival.

Jonathan Ross' New Year Comedy Special - 10:35pm, ITV1

Jonathan Ross. ITV

Jonathan Ross will be sending off 2022 with this star-studded evening of stand-up comedy. It has been reported that guest performers set to feature on the show include Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Tom Allen, Judi Love and Babatundé Aléshé, while hip hop group Ezra Collective will provide the music.

Jools' Annual Hootenanny - 11:30pm, BBC Two

Jools Holland. BBC

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny will return to a full cast of guests this year, along with an invited audience. Guests already announced include George Ezra, Self Esteem, Cat Burns, Andy Fairweather Low, Roland Gift, Gabrielle, The Real Thing, and Rachael and Vilray, while Ruby Turner and the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards will also be back on the show for its 30th anniversary.

Sam Ryder Rocks New Year's Eve - 11:30pm, BBC One

Sam Ryder and Sigrid in Sam Ryder Rocks New Year's Eve. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Sam Ryder is joined by fellow music stars for this spectacular New Year’s Eve party, including Melanie C, Sigrid, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and the House Gospel Choir. They will be performing a party playlist of big songs to ring in the New Year on BBC One.

