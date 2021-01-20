National Television Awards 2021 rescheduled – how to get tickets

The National Television Awards are a big night in the showbiz calendar, with millions tuning in to see their favourite television shows and personalities recognised for entertaining the nation.

Aired annually on ITV, the NTAs are the only major awards show to be decided entirely by the general public, with voting due to open online later this year.

But of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc across the United Kingdom, there have been doubts over whether the event will be able to go ahead in its usual format.

As a result, the NTAs have been delayed by almost nine months this year, in the hopes that COVID-19 will be less widespread by the time the new date rolls around.

Here’s our handy guide to the biggest night in television and how you can get involved.

When is the National Television Awards 2021?

The National Television Awards 2021 have been delayed for the second time, now scheduled to take place on Thursday 9th September 2021 at The O2 in London.

Last summer, this year’s ceremony was pushed back from its usual January slot, where it has been held every year since 2010, to a date in late April.

RadioTimes.com understands this was a precautionary measure on account of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules.

However, in light of surging COVID-19 cases caused in part by a new strain of the virus and the current nationwide lockdown which has no certain end date, a second delay was deemed necessary.

Executive Producer Kim Turberville said: “The NTAs will return to The O2 London in September to mark the UK’s best, boldest and most beloved TV shows with a surprise-packed event – and we look forward to seeing you on the night for a celebration like no other.”

Tickets for the new September event are on sale now and any purchased for the previous dates will still be honoured.

How can I get tickets for the National Television Awards 2021?

Lucky you: there’s still some tickets available for the ceremony next year. You can find all of the different ticket options on their official website.

You can get a seat in the ceremony for £23.50 plus booking fees.

If you fancy a spot on the red carpet where you can see all the stars arriving, you can get a ticket for £120 plus a £10 booking fee and a £2 venue facility fee.

And if you really want to make a night of it, you can get the Five Star Experience which includes: red carpet arrival, 5 star hotel, pre-show guided backstage tour, premium seats right at the front and more. But they don’t come cheap, priced at £895 plus £30 booking fee and £2 venue facility fee.

There’s also the Premium Star Treatment which is £350 plus £20 booking fee and £2 venue facility fee – that will get you early access to the champagne reception, beauty treatments and more, plus premium seats in rows C or D and a souvenir picture where you hold one of the NTAs which will be awarded that night.

Finally, there’s the Star Treatment package, which will get you into the champagne reception, some pre-show pampering, premium seats, exclusive NTA goodie bags for him and her and much more. They’re £250 plus £15 booking fee and £2 venue facility fee.

