When is The Last Leg back on Channel 4?

It’s barely been a month since the previous series of The Last Leg aired its final episode on Channel 4, but Adam, Alex and Josh are already back on our screens for 2021.

Advertisement

Once again, the series will be filmed without a live studio audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, but while there might be no audience there certainly won’t be a shortage of famous faces joining the three hosts in the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about series 21.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does The Last Leg series 21 begin on Channel 4?

The series kicks off on Friday 15th January at 9pm on Channel 4, with episodes continuing at the same time in subsequent weeks.

What is The Last Leg about?

As in previous series, the new season will see the three hosts discuss the main events of the past week with an array of celebrity guests including some of the country’s most popular comedians.

In week one, Sue Perkins, Rose Matafeo, and Munya Chawawa will be in the studio (socially distanced, of course) to cast their eyes on the most significant moments from the past seven days. Learn more about who is on The Last Leg this week.

Who hosts The Last Leg?

The presenting team on the series has stayed constant since it began airing back in 2012, so its not surprising that once again there are no changes again for 2021.

That means Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe will all be back in their presenter’s chairs for season 21.

Advertisement

The Last Leg airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.