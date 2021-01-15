Graham Norton is back with a brand new line-up of guests on his Friday night chat show.

This week, the presenter will be joint by an exciting mix of celebs, including Finding Alice star Keeley Hawes, actor and writer Noel Clarke, and SAS: Who Dares Wins front man Ant Middleton who recently teamed up with actress Rebel Wilson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, guests will be appearing both in the studio and via satellite link.

Here’s everyone who’ll be on The Graham Norton Show tonight (15th January).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Norton has a jam-packed show on the 15th.

Among the guests joining the presenter are Bodyguard and Durrells star Keeley Hawes, who is currently starring in new ITV drama series Finding Alice; actor and writer Noel Clarke (Doctor Who) back in cop drama Bulletproof: South Africa; and hilarious comic Daniel Sloss.

Film-maker M Night Shyamalan will also appear on the show to talk about his new psychological horror series Servant, while Hollywood star Rebel Wilson and Ant Middleton will share all on their Mexican adventure in Straight Talking.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Middleton recently opened up about the celebrity he’d like to see on the show next.

Ant Middleton also revealed the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS will arrive sooner than we thought, as he confirmed filming both series had been filmed.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Music will be brought to viewers by English singer Jake Bugg, who will perform his current single All I Need.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 15th January 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.