Anne Hegerty says she won’t leave The Chase unless ‘it’s cancelled or she’s fired’

The latest spin-off airs this week.

Anne Hegerty / The Chase ITV

General knowledge expert Anne Hegerty has assured fans that she won’t be leaving The Chase anytime soon.

The former journalist and writer has been a regular face on ITV’s popular quiz show for more than a decade, spinning out into appearances on other programmes such as Britain’s Brightest Family and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

But even while juggling spin-offs like Beat The Chasers and The Chasers Road Trip, Hegerty confirmed she remains committed to the original show in an interview with Radio Times.

When asked if she would ever quit The Chase, Hegerty gave a confident response: “Not unless I get fired or they cancel it.”

She continued: “In a sense, it’s an easy job. I’m autistic, so I find things like getting showered, dressed and making my way to the studio quite difficult and stressful.

“But the place where I know absolutely what I’m doing is on the studio floor. I’ll often find myself thinking, ‘Why can’t the rest of life be like this?’”

While being autistic has presented challenges for Hegerty, she did go on to say that it has been advantageous in her quizzing career.

“Because one of the traits of autistic people is that we get obsessed with things,” she explained. “You end up with an enormous amount of information, but it is very disruptive to your life.”

Currently in its 14th series, The Chase is showing no signs of slowing down, with plans to record a “record 180 shows” this year, following the recent addition of new rival Darragh Ennis.

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times, out now. The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles is on ITV at 9pm Thursday. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

