Ever since it first started airing in 2017, The Repair Shop – which sees Jay Blades and his team of specialist restorers fix up damaged heirlooms – has been a huge hit with viewers.

After several successful years on the daytime schedule, the programme made the big shift to BBC One prime time in 2020, with its sixth series airing on Wednesday evenings at 8pm, followed by a Christmas special in December.

The show has developed a devoted following, and many of those fans might be wondering if they can actually visit The Repair Shop for themselves.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The popular series is filmed at The Weald and Downland Living Museum, which is located by the South Downs National Park near Chichester.

Although it has been closed a lot in recent times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum is normally open to visitors seven days a week – with regular opening times of 10.30am till 6pm (closing time is brought forwards during winter months.)

The site is an open-air museum spread over 40 acres and consisting of over 50 historic buildings dating from 950AD to the 19th century, while it also includes gardens, farm animals, walks, and a millpond.

According to its official website, the museum, “tells the story of rural life in South East England over a 1000-year period” while there is also a regular programme of demonstrations.

Does The Repair Shop actually exist?

Rob Butterfield, head of factual at production company Ricochet, explains: “Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show.

“In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 [The Repair Shop experts] working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!

“We’ve found most people for the show through social media. And we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

The Repair Shop series 6 and Christmas Special is currently available on BBC iPlayer.