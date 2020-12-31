For many in Britain one of the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the absence of live entertainment. From theatres to clubs and concert halls, we’ve been largely denied one of life’s great pleasures, so it makes the return of Jools’ Hollands’ Annual Hootenanny all the more welcome this New Year’s Eve.

The 27th Hootenanny is nothing if not a celebration of the great diversity of live music in the UK and as 2020 becomes 2021 we can enjoy the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Michael Kiwanuka and Roisin Murphy joining Mr Versatility himself in the studio.

But will they actually be ringing in the New Year live with you? And who else will be performing? Here’s everything you need to know…

Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?

Simple answer: No. Although the show is broadcast ‘as live’ on New Year’s Eve (from 11:15pm, BBC Two) – and even features a countdown to midnight and a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the Hootenanny is filmed earlier in December.

This year the show also takes the time to reflect on the years gone by with some of the incredible Hootenanny performances from the archive including the likes of Jamiroquai, Rudimental and Ella Eyre, Madness, ABC and Aloe Blacc, promising a musical celebration with a nostalgic nod to the past.

Which acts are performing on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2020?

As well as Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, here are all the acts to expect…

Celeste

Sir Tom Jones

Michael Kiwanuka

Roisin Murphy

Rag’n’Bone Man

Rick Wakeman

Ruby Turner

The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards

