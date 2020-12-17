Meet the celebrities taking part in The Cube Christmas Special

Christmas, of course, means mandatory celebrity specials for all our favourite game shows – including recently-revived challenge, The Cube.

The high-pressure programme returned after five years with a new format which saw pairs take on The Cube for the first time, and several celebrities such as Jason Manford, Mo Gilligan, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have already tried their luck in the claustrophobic crate.

However, Christmas is the time for cheer, goodwill, and some would say miracles – so will this new batch of celebrities beat The Cube games and scoop the top prize for charity?

Let’s meet the contenders.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack first gained prominence playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in teen comedy The Inbetweeners, as well as for competing on Dancing On Ice in 2010.

However after a successful stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2018, her career has gone from strength to strength – she has since presented jungle spin-off Extra Camp and dating show Singletown, is now a team captain on Celebrity Juice and recently had her very own sketch show broadcast on ITV2.

Kate Robbins

Emily’s talents clearly run in the family – mum Kate Robbins is also an actress, best known for appearing in classic soap opera Crossroads and providing almost all the female voices during the original run of Spitting Image. Funnily enough, Robbins and her siblings also had their own sketch show in 1980s, and she also scored a no. 2 hit with the song “More Than in Love” in 1981.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones is best known as vocalist and lead guitarist for best-selling band McFly, who have recently been making a comeback with new album Young Dumb Thrills. He has also been a coach on The Voice Kids UK since 2017 – coaching Sam Wilkinson to victory in 2019 – and has toured England as a DJ while McFly was on a hiatus.

Dougie Poynter

Jones’ McFly bandmate, Dougie Poynter is bassist for the band, as well as for McBusted when touring as a supergroup with fellow boyband Busted. Poynter won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2011, and has also written three children’s books, written songs for artists such as One Direction and worked as both a model and a fashion writer.

The Cube returns on Sunday 20th December at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.