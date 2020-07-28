Emmy nominations 2020 – Succession, Ozark, Watchmen among top contenders at this year’s awards

Now that all the Emmy Award nominees have been announced (virtually), preparation for the 72nd annual ceremony can officially begin, with just under two months to go until the big day.

This year’s Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast on ABC on Monday 21st September, will be presented by chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, making 2020 his third year hosting the event.

With the nominations event having occurred via livestream due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s currently unclear whether by September, this year’s Emmy Awards will be able to go ahead as usual or not.

Virtual or not, this year’s event is bound to be hotly contested, now that previous Emmy-magnets like Game of Thrones and Fleabag are out of the race.

Succession, Ozark, Watchmen are among the top contenders in the drama genre, bagging three nominations each across all categories.

Meanwhile, over in comedy, Netflix dominates with nominations for Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method and Schitt’s Creek, while fellow US hits Blackish and The Good Place have also earned nods.

Here’s the full list of Emmy Awards 2020 nominations.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (POSE)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Competition Programme

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.