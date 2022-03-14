WIN Vera Series 11, Episodes 1–4, on two DVDs

Vera’s DI Vera Stanhope, played by Brenda Blethyn, is one of the most popular of all the TV detectives with Radio Times readers. To celebrate the release of the latest episodes of Vera series 11 on DVD – episodes 3 and 4, shown recently on ITV – we have five prizes, comprising all four episodes shown so far in the series on two DVDs, to be won by five lucky readers. Each prize, courtesy of ITV Studios, is worth £39.98.

Vera remains incredibly popular, and the good news for fans is that Blethyn is already back filming new mysteries. “The first [episode script] I’ve read is someone found dead on a boat,” she said. “So there’ll be some nice locations on that one!”. The series is always diving into untapped corners of the North East, showcasing the very best of Newcastle, Northumberland and surrounding areas.

“I just love it,” says Blethyn. “I love the people up there, too. There is a difference between the friendliness of the North and the South – I don’t care what anybody says.” The Geordies have certainly taken her to their hearts. “That’s the main compliment, really, that the people of the North East like Vera.”

