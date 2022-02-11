The Russian-born conwoman defrauded banks, hotels and rich acquaintances in New York out of thousands and as seen in the Netflix show, she was convicted on multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, grand larceny and theft of services, for which she was sentenced to between four and 12 years imprisonment back in 2019.

Netflix's latest true crime drama Inventing Anna arrives on the streamer today, with Ozark's Julia Garner starring as fraudster Anna Sorokin (who spent several years going by Anna Delvey).

At the end of Inventing Anna – which is based on the wild true story of Anna Delvey – we learn that she was released from prison on 11th February 2021 and a month later, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa – but where is she now?

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court May 9, 2019

In 2019, Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000 for the rights to her life story, with Insider reporting in 2021 that she used $199,000 to pay restitution to banks and $24,000 to settle state fines.

The New York Attorney General's office sued Sorokin shortly after Netflix acquired the rights to her story, citing the Son of Sam law which prohibits those convicted from profiting from publicity of their crime. The Office of Victim Services therefore froze a $140,000 advance Netflix paid to Sorokin and allowed the banks to pursue recovery action, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As of the beginning of February, Sorokin is still in ICE detention awaiting deportation to Germany at Orange County Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

"I paid off the restitution from my criminal case in full to the banks I took money from," she told Insider from behind bars. "I also accomplished more in the six weeks they deemed were long enough for me to remain free than some people have in the past two years.

"My visa overstay was unintentional and largely out of my control. I served my prison sentence, but I'm appealing my criminal conviction to clear my name. I did not break a single one of New York state's or ICE's parole rules. Despite all that, I've yet to be given a clear and fair path to compliance."

She added that she has no plans to watch Inventing Anna, saying that even if she were able to from jail, "nothing about seeing a fictionalised version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me".

On 19th January, Sorokin tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in Orange County Correctional Facility's quarantine isolation. "I'm sure I'll live, but I haven't been this sick in years," she said.

Sorokin's last ICE bond hearing took place in October 2021 and she is currently waiting to hear whether she will be deported to Germany.

