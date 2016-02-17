After ending the broadcast of its TV channel earlier this week, the social media accounts of BBC3 have been at pains to point out that it’s not really “dead”. Instead, the channel is moving online where it’ll continue to show new series before they are repeated on BBC1 and 2.

Advertisement

The next few months are key for BBC3, which is why the release of its new drama series Thirteen is so intriguing. Now, we have a first trailer. Here we go.