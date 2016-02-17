Watch the trailer for BBC3's first online drama Thirteen
Jodie Comer and Aneurin Barnard star in the creepy new drama series
After ending the broadcast of its TV channel earlier this week, the social media accounts of BBC3 have been at pains to point out that it’s not really “dead”. Instead, the channel is moving online where it’ll continue to show new series before they are repeated on BBC1 and 2.
The next few months are key for BBC3, which is why the release of its new drama series Thirteen is so intriguing. Now, we have a first trailer. Here we go.
Starring Jodie Comer and War and Peace's Aneurin Bernard, the series tells the story of a young girl called Ivy (Comer) kidnapped in 2003, who reemerges 13 years later to the safety of her family. But is Ivy who she says she is? And what exactly happened during her imprisonment?
We still have a little while to find out, but however satisfying those answers are might end up meaning a lot for the newly-online channel.