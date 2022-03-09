Vikings: Valhalla confirmed for seasons 2 and 3 by Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla fans, it's time to get excited, as the show has been renewed for not one, but two new seasons.

It's been revealed that the production of season 2 of the Vikings sequel series has already wrapped and it is expected to drop in 2023. Season 3 meanwhile will go into production this Spring.

Season one was a big hit for Netflix, ranking in its top 10 list in 90 countries worldwide and remaining there since its debut.

Cast members Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter) and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) are all expected to reprise their roles, amongst others, while creator Jeb Stuart will stay on as showrunner for both new seasons.

Stuart teased "epic" storylines for the new seasons, as he said: "Fans of Valhalla -- THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three.

"While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!"

Vikings: Valhalla is set over a hundred years after the original series, and chronicles the heroic adventures of a group of Vikings, their tensions with the English royals, and their own clashes over conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs.

Peter Friedlander, Head of US/Canada Scripted Series at Netflix said: "The fans have spoken and we couldn't be more thrilled than to bring them more of the epic adventure and heart-pounding action they love. There is plenty more to avenge and more battles to fight!"

Vikings: Valhalla is available to watch now on Netflix.