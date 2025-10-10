The start of production was announced alongside the release of an image showing cast members James Nelson-Joyce and Hannah Onslow behind the scenes, holding a clapperboard.

They will be joined in season 2 by other returning stars including Jack McMullen, Mike Noble, Julie Graham, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Adam Abbou, Laura Aikman, Kevin Harvey and Darci Shaw.

Meanwhile, two new cast members have also been announced for season 2, with Endeavour's Shaun Evans and The Wheel of Time's Álvaro Morte joining.

Evans will play former gangster Ozzie Thompson, recently out of prison, while Morte will play Felipe Guzman, a member of the Colombian cartel and younger brother of Ricardo, who was murdered at the end of the first season.

Shaun Evans. Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

The synopsis for season 2 says: "Picking up from where things were left at the end of series 1, Michael and Diana have barely arrived in Spain when they are dragged back into the fold to answer questions around Ricardo’s death.

"Back in Liverpool, tensions continue to bubble amongst the remaining members of the gang. Meanwhile, an old school gangster from Ronnie's era, recently out of prison, wants compensation from the firm."

The new eight-part season will film in and around Liverpool, with additional filming taking place in Spain.

The first season also starred Sean Bean, but his character died in the second episode. Nelson-Joyce told RadioTimes.com that he was "fighting for" a flashback episode in season 2 set before season 1, so that Bean could return.

Here's hoping he could still get his wish.

This City Is Ours season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Add This City Is Ours to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.