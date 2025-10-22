All six episodes of new thriller series The Ridge are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with Lauren Lyle starring as Mia, a secret opioid addict and anaesthesiologist who travels to New Zealand to attend her estranged sister's wedding.

When she gets there, she finds her sister has died, having fallen from a cliff. Mia believes she was actually pushed, and gets to work investigating.

Given this premise of a personal investigation under specific circumstances, viewers may be unsure whether to expect the show to be a one-off story, or a returning drama where Mia could be back in a season 2. Now, Lyle has explained.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Lyle said of the season's finale: "It's open-ended, definitely. It is, to an extent, wrapped up. This is part of the story, but no, there's definitely an open-endedness that doesn't put a full full stop. It's sort of a full stop, but then a dot, dot, dot."

Lauren Lyle as Mia in The Ridge. Great Southern Studios/Sinner Films/BBC Scotland/Sky New Zealand Originals

Lyle, who is best-known for playing the title character in detective drama Karen Pirie, also explained why she was drawn to starring in the drama, and in particular to her character, Mia.

She said: "Being a drug addict is such a different part to any part that I played. Being a drug addict anaesthetist, hiding it all, not just like a full blown Skid Row type vibe, really trying to keep a lid on it.

"And just how much of an anti-hero she is, and how evil she can be at times, and manipulative she can be, and a bit of a user that she can be. That's fun to play. Because, with Karen, she's more of a good person. This is less the case."

The series also stars Jay Ryan (It Chapter 2), Dulcie Smart (Rematch), Florence Hartigan (Madam), Chloe Parker (Grafted), David Van Horn (Heart Eyes), Taqi Nazeer (Shetland), Claire Dargo (Doctors) and Cora Bissett (Annika) in key roles.

The Ridge is available to stream now in full on BBC iPlayer. It will also air on BBC Two from Thursday 23rd October at 9pm.

