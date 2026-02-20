Apple TV drama The Last Thing He Told Me is back for its long-awaited second season, with Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice reprising their roles as a step-mother and step-daughter.

In the first season, their fraught relationship was put to the test when husband and father Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) mysteriously vanished, leaving them to uncover what had happened to him.

The series, adapted from Laura Dave's smash-hit novel of the same name, became a ratings hit for Apple TV, with Variety reporting that it had become the platform's most-watched limited series by May 2023.

It's no surprise, then, that the streamer decided it wasn't so 'limited' after all, ordering a second season the following March, which draws inspiration from Dave's sequel book The First Time I Saw Him.

In addition to the aforementioned, The Last Thing He Told Me cast members Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove and Michael Hyatt also reprise their roles, while Judy Greer (Stick) and Rita Wilson (Asteroid City) are among the new faces.

If you're excited to see where the story leads, read on for your full guide to The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 release schedule – including when to expect the next episode on Apple TV.

When is the next episode of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 on Apple TV?

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 is following a weekly release schedule on Apple TV, which means that the next episode will be released this Friday.

The latest run premiered on Friday 20 February 2026, almost three years on from the first, with episodes to be released at a rate of one-per-week until the finale in mid-April.

You can find the full release schedule below.

How many episodes are there in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2?

There are eight episodes in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2.

This makes it one chapter longer than the first instalment, which was a major ratings winner for Apple TV.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 release schedule

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jennifer Garner star in The Last Thing He Told Me. Apple TV

If you're looking to keep up with each new episode of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 as it comes, here's when to mark your calendars and hop over to Apple TV.

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 1 – Friday 20 February 2026 (out now)

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 2 – Friday 27 February 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 3 – Friday 6 March 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 4 – Friday 13 March 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 5 – Friday 20 March 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 6 – Friday 27 March 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 7 – Friday 3 April 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 8 – Friday 10 April 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me is available to stream on Apple TV.

