The Crown’s cast discuss introduction of “two immensely iconic women” in new season 4 featurette

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for The Crown, including interviews with the cast and crew ahead of season four’s release.

The three-minute clip teases scenes from the upcoming series with The Crown cast, including Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II), Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) and creator Peter Morgan revealing what’s to come in the 10-part season.

Series four of the Netflix drama follows the Royal Family throughout the 1980’s, from the arrival of Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister to the disintegration of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship.

In the featurette, Colman hints at the frosty relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Thatcher in the series, saying: “They don’t get on and it’s not the beautiful friendship that the Queen thinks it’s going to be.”

Speaking about the difficulties around portraying real-life people, she adds: “The more it comes to modern day, the more you’re dealing with people’s emotions of people that are around and I find that a bit difficult.”

Creator Peter Morgan also opens up about the writing process behind the historical drama in the video, saying: “You’re trying desperately to remain truthful about what you’re writing about, whereas in fact, you’re so burdened with what you know happens.

“I’m just in this to try and tell the story of what happened in this family when set against the second half of the 20th century and I’ve done my best each time and then you have to surrender and step back,” Morgan added. “It’ll mean different things to different people.”

The upcoming series of The Crown marks Colman’s last outing as the reigning monarch, before Imelda Staunton takes over the role for seasons five and six.

The Crown season 4 arrives on Netflix on Sunday 15th November.