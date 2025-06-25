The official synopsis for the new season says: "Season 4 of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.

"With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

But exactly what time will the new episodes debut in the UK and around the world? Read on for everything you need to know about the release time for The Bear season 4.

What time is The Bear season 4 released on Disney Plus in the UK?

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak and Jeremy Allen White as Richie in The Bear FX/Disney

As The Bear is being released at the same time around the world, and its drop-time is scheduled primarily around the US, the release time in the UK isn't one many viewers will likely be staying up for.

That's because all 10 episodes will arrive on Disney Plus at 1am BST on Thursday 26th June. However, this does the mean the episodes will be waiting there on the platform for fans when they wake up.

What time is The Bear season 4 released around the world?

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in The Bear. FX/Disney

The Bear is released at the following times, depending on your territory:

8pm ET on Wednesday 25th June (USA, Hulu)

7pm CT on Wednesday 25th June (USA, Hulu)

5pm PT on Wednesday 25th June (USA, Hulu)

2am CET on Thursday 26th June (Central Europe, Disney Plus)

8am AWST on Thursday 26th June (Australia, Disney Plus)

10am AEST on Thursday 26th June (Australia, Disney Plus)

How many episodes are there in The Bear season 4?

As in seasons 2 and 3, season 4 of The Bear is made up of 10 episodes, all of which will be released at once on Disney Plus.

Season 1 is currently the only outlier, as it was made up of eight episodes.

The Bear season 4 trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Bear season 4 right here.

The Bear season 4 will be released on FX on Hulu in the US on Wednesday 25th June and on Disney Plus in the UK on Thursday 26th June.

