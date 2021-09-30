Succession boss talks ending the hit drama: “It can’t go on too long”
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has spoken about ending the show.
There’s just a few weeks to go until Succession returns with its long-awaited third season and, while fans can’t wait to see the dysfunctional Roy family once again, they won’t be too pleased to hear that the end could be in sight.
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has spoken about ending the satirical drama starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook, revealing that he doesn’t want the show to “go on too long”.
Speaking to The New Statesman ahead of series three’s release, the Peep Show writer said: “There’s going to be a very definite moment when that story is over.
“And it can’t go on too long. I think there’ll be an end for me in this incarnation of the show in… in a bit.”
Earlier this year, executive producer Georgia Pritchett said that Armstrong has an idea of when Succession will end, adding: “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four.
“We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [Armstrong] is saying only one more,” she added.
The Emmy and BAFTA-winning hit centres around the wealthy Roy family, the owners of media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco, and their battle to assume control of the company after ageing patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) eventually steps down.
Series three is set to pick up from where the second season’s finale left off, with Logan and his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) feuding after Kendall implicated his father in the company’s series of scandals involving their cruise lines.