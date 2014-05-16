Sir Bradley Wiggins

The Olympic cyclist dropped in to judge a Sport Relief competition in Ambridge earlier this year, delivering his trademark blokey asides when he praised the contest’s winners. Wiggo outed himself as long-time Archers fan when news emerged of his involvement in the programme, commenting that “it's not every day you get to star in the world's longest running soap opera.”

Sir Terry Wogan

More like this

Sir Terry’s dulcet tones found another home on the radio when he visited Ambridge for a cameo alongside Judi Dench for the series' 10,000th episode in 1989. Dame Judi played the normally silent character Pru Forrest, momentarily losing her composure upon meeting the Irish DJ who retired from his popular Radio 2 show four years ago.

Richard Griffiths

Arguably best known for his roles as Uncle Monty from Withnail and I and Vernon Dursley in the Harry Potter series, the late actor delighted audiences when he accepted a cameo as Ruth Pritchard’s father. Griffiths played Solly Pritchard, who escorted his daughter down the aisle at her wedding to David Archer in 1988.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

After starring roles from acting royalty, Ambridge was all aflutter with the arrival of bona fide blue blood when the Duchess of Cornwall popped in for tea in 2011. The Duchess, who recorded her cameo at her London residence Clarence House, guest-starred as President of the National Osteoporosis Society to mark the 60th year of the radio series.

Princess Margaret

Advertisement

The Queen’s younger sister gamely rose to the challenge after producers asked her to head the cast in the farming saga. As every actor worth their salt knows, playing yourself is the trickiest challenge in the business. The princess, however, appeared to take this in her stride when she appeared in a 1984 episode of the show, delighting Ambridge residents when she remarked that the market town was a “beautiful part of the world”. Perhaps the royals might like to consider buying a discreet little Borsetshire boltole if life at Buckingham Palace ever gets too much …