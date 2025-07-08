"Frontman may seem like the embodiment of absolute evil in the story, having lost all hope in humanity and the world, but after going through all those ups and downs with Gi-hun, maybe he did have a change of heart, that there perhaps may be some hope left after all," he said. "That’s how I interpreted the character and portrayed him.

"In the very final part of the series, Frontman goes to find Gi-hun’s daughter to leave her with Gi-hun’s tracksuit as a keepsake along with his prize money. He also chooses his brother Jun-ho – the only family he deeply trusts – to take care of Jun-hee’s baby.

"His decisions, I believe, showcase that while he tries to maintain his cold, he definitely has experienced some change of heart."

And that wasn't the only surprising moment.

During the final scene, the antagonist sees two people playing ddjaki while being driven through LA, one of whom was a recruiter, played by none other than Cate Blanchett.

That then led to speculation about whether In-ho was the Front Man for the games being played all over the world, and if he knew Blanchett's character.

However, conversations that Lee had previously had with writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that wasn't the case.

"When I asked director Hwang before filming that scene to double check, he did confirm that In-ho was also unaware that the game was being placed elsewhere," explained Lee.

"So if you look closely enough, In-ho seems both surprised and bitter."

While there are currently no confirmed spin-offs in the works, that final scene has also fuelled speculation about a Front Man-focused series.

"If there is a Front Man spin-off, how can I say no to it? It’s a no-brainer," said the actor.

"The story of the spin-off would be key, though. It should be even more compelling than that of Squid Game. And I hope it deals with the backstory of In-ho, as fans are still thirsty for more.

With the third season of Squid Game becoming Netflix’s biggest-ever TV launch, achieving over 60.1 million views within its first three days, there would certainly be no shortage of interest in further stories set within Dong-hyuk's world, which was, for many, their first introduction to Korean drama.

"Squid Game has played a pivotal role in making people across the globe feel more familiar with the Korean language and culture, truly bringing K-content to the next level," added Lee, acknowledging just how influential it has been.

"It surely contributed to breaking that barrier to Korean works, letting fans enjoy and appreciate the stories – and without any prejudice."

