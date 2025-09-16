The sensational Slow Horses also returns this week and alongside interviews with Jackson Lamb's finest, we talk to Will Smith, another showrunner with a lot on his plate. Although sadly Smith is stepping away from his hit, revealing that writing season five while editing season three and preparing to shoot season four, was too much alongside a deadline for series six. It appears some showrunners are human, after all.

Somewhat less prolific but no less brilliant is showrunner Neil Cross, the man behind Luther, who returns with The Iris Affair next month - don't miss your chance to watch the first two episodes of his exciting new thriller and see him on stage alongside stars Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar at our exclusive premiere with Sky on 6 October. For free tickets go to radiotimes.com/theirisaffairscreening.

Cover illustrated exclusively for Radio Times by The Red Dress.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Domhnall Gleeson on proper journalism - and working in an Office-adjacent comedy.

All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shenton on returning to Darrowby - and winning an Oscar.

Industry star Marisa Abela is breathing fresh life into Jane Austen - and would love to be Helen of Troy.

