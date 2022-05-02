The series follows Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness), an attractive and intelligent woman in her 40s, who, to the casual observer, appears to lead quite the unremarkable life. When asked about her work, she answers with vague references to an unspectacular career in the Civil Service. Which is only very slightly true – because until recently, Sylvia was a high-ranking British spy.

There’s nothing quite like finding a new crime drama to lose yourself in, and with Acorn TV you’ll be spoilt for choice. From gripping whodunnits to supernatural thrillers, the streaming service offers new shows weekly, and it doesn’t get much better than its latest offering, Signora Volpe.

When she arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice, Sylvia is disillusioned with her job at the MI6 headquarters in London and in need of a break. But when the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, Sylvia quickly takes it upon herself to solve the mystery.

Despite the unpromising start to her holiday, Sylvia is enchanted by Umbria, the green heart of Italy, and is surprised and pleased to find herself reconnecting with her estranged sister Isabel, who lives in the handsome hillside town of Panicale. So, when she stumbles upon a beautiful, derelict old house, Sylvia decides to buy it, quit her job, and start afresh.

Sylvia wasn’t cut out for a quiet life, however, and she soon finds herself involved in a fresh mystery each week – from the disappearance of a young woman a quarter of a century ago, to the theft of a truffle pig, and a blackmail plot against the son of a Russian politician. At first, Carabinieri Captain Giovanni Riva (Giovanni Cirfiera, American Crime Story) resents the former spy’s interference, but it isn’t long before he begins to seek her help – and it seems his interest in Sylvia may not only be professional…

Don’t miss Signora Volpe, streaming exclusively on Acorn TV every week from 2nd May.

Enjoy great shows from Britain and beyond

With Acorn TV, you can look forward to first-class programmes from all over the world for just £4.99 a month or £49.99 a year – that’s 12 months for the price of 10! Along with new and exclusive shows, you can enjoy critically acclaimed series and timeless classics without the interruption of adverts.

Watch TV’s biggest stars, including Jane Seymour as retired professor turned private investigator Harry Wild, Kerry Godliman in the smash hit crime drama Whitstable Pearl (based on the books by Julie Wassmer), Adrian Scarborough as The Chelsea Detective and Ashley Jensen as the much-loved Agatha Raisin, which is returning for a new series. You won’t want to miss Guy Pearce as Jack Irish or Lucy Lawless starring in My Life is Murder, either.

If it’s supernatural entertainment you’re after, then you’ll love murder mystery One Lane Bridge from New Zealand, while Balthazar and Candice Renoir from France also promise to delight. Closer to home, you’ll find the captivating Queens of Mystery set in the gorgeous English countryside of Kent. There really is something for everyone on Acorn TV.

To start your 30-day free trial, visit acorn.tv or download the Acorn TV app on your favourite device.

Advertisement

Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.