Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, who plays Alexander Colbourne, thanked the faithful fandom for the drawings and cards they had sent.

"I finally received these packages of all these amazing birthday cards that were sent to me months ago from Sanditon fans and I've just been through them and they're absolutely amazing," he said. "They're truly inspiring and so nice to read.

"In each one it talks about how much the show means to them, and the character of Alexander Colbourne."

Lloyd-Hughes, who has no means of thanking fans due to being off social media, continued: "As a young actor, I did shows like Skins and a film called Divergent that certainly had a following, but nothing to this extent.

"It's amazing to do anything that people watch and care about because you can go for years doing things that you're really proud of, but no one sees.

Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). Joss Barratt

"And especially if you're really proud of the performance – which I am, I'm proud of the show – to actually physically get letters, which feels so rare nowadays, I'd love to say a huge thank you to everyone who made the effort. It's a really nice thing to do."

He also revealed that there were some "lovely drawings and on brand things" attached, saying that he's "still making my way through them. It certainly takes your breath away, the attention to detail".

The new series will see a slew of brand new characters joining Sanditon, including Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding), Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing), Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis), Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam) and Alexander's brother Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan).

Of course, fans will likely be curious about the future of Lloyd-Hughes' character Alexander and his unresolved feelings towards Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), but will the pair be drawn to each other once again?

According to the series synopsis: "Charlotte Heywood returns to Sanditon with her fiancé in tow but is forced to come to terms with her unresolved feelings for Alexander Colbourne. He, devastated, tries to move on and open his heart to another. But as they keep getting drawn together, can they keep on ignoring their feelings?

"Meanwhile, Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) is horrified to discover a claim on her newfound inheritance. With the help of Samuel Colbourne, she battles in court to keep what is hers. Elsewhere, Edward (Jack Fox) has promised Lady Denham he is truly reformed, but will Augusta Markham’s fortune be too an irresistible a proposition?

"With weddings and failed engagements, will the Sanditon residents all find true love and happiness after all?"

Sanditon arrives on ITVX on 3rd August 2023.

