Join Starstruck's Rose Matafeo for an exclusive panel and Q&A

Award-winning comedian Rose Matafeo will be taking part in a panel and Q&A for her hit romantic comedy series Starstruck , the second season of which debuted on BBC Three and HBO Max earlier this year.

The BFI and Radio Times Television Festival returns to London's Southbank this Friday, and amongst a packed schedule of panels, Q&As and exclusive screenings is a real treat for comedy fans.

The panel, which also includes Nic Sampson, one of the show's writers and actors, is set to run for 75 minutes and will see the pair discuss what's next for Matafeo's character Jessie, her friends and her complex love life. You can book your tickets here.

The show finds Jessie dealing with the fallout from learning that her one-night stand is actually an internationally famous movie star, and explores the complications and dilemmas posed by such a relationship.

Starstruck BBC/Avalon UK/Mark Johnson

Matafeo told Radio Times magazine earlier this year that she had always thought the show would end after two seasons, calling it "the British way".

However, she then acknowledged that "Stath Lets Flats had an amazing third series", and so said she will "go wherever I can make work that I’m proud of".

The panel will take place on Sunday 22nd May at 8pm in NFT1 at the BFI Southbank, and is one of several taking place as part of the festival this weekend.

The line-up also includes Hall of Fame events for Stephen Fry and Mary Berry, exclusive screenings for The Outlaws and Horrible Histories, and Q&As with the casts of It's A Sin and Call the Midwife.

Other stars in attendance at panels include Martin Freeman for The Responder, Matt Berry for A Toast to Toast (a fond tribute to Toast of London) and Sir Bob Geldof, who will revisit Live Aid in a special event.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can get tickets here.

