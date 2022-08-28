Is ITV's Ridley based on a true story?

It stars Line of Duty head honcho Adrian Dunbar as the titular Alex Ridley, a retired detective who now runs a jazz club. He’s lured out of retirement by a former protégé and the temptation to try to solve a kidnapping case that still lingers from over a decade ago.

Also starring former Hollyoaks actress Bronagh Waugh, Terence Maynard and Call the Midwife's Georgie Glen, Ridley is a detective drama set in the north of England across Lancashire and Yorkshire that promises twists and thrills throughout its four episodes.

But is the ITV detective drama based on a true story, or is it a work of complete fiction? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Ridley based on a true story?

While not based on a particular event or specific person, Ridley is inspired by the real-life stories of retired police officers who rejoined the force in their later years on a consultancy basis.

Detectives coming out of retirement to consult with the police on investigations has become more commonplace due to funding cuts and resources being spread thinner.

The cast also took advice from working police officers for the purposes of detail and accuracy.

As Bronagh Waugh says: “I always like to begin with books and online research, and to get testimony from retired detectives. I also find it really interesting to try and look from a female perspective of what it’s like for female detectives who are high up in the ranks, to see what they’ve had to come up against.”

Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Farman in Ridley

Series creator Paul Matthew Thompson also discussed basing Ridley on the real-life phenomenon of unretiring coppers: “We had a very unique take on what it’s like to be a retired copper going back to work. A lot of police officers now have been taken back on because police forces realise that they still have a lot to offer in a consultancy role.

“I also think that they would agree that policing has changed enormously since they were working there. So it’s having to readjust going back to the workplace, but also readjusting to a workplace has probably changed quite a bit since they were there.”

Ridley will air on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 28th August 2022. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

