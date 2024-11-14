"I think they're totally ready for a female detective. I really trust that the audience are going to embrace, certainly, a lead female detective.

"I think we have to trust our audiences to move with the times and to come along on the journey with us, because the DNA of the show hasn't changed, you know. The spirit of the original is still very much in the bones.

"And also, I think kindness is in the DNA and the bones of the Para-verse. And Peter Mattessi is an incredibly kind showrunner, so that's infectious. And I think kindness without inclusivity is pointless."

Read more:

Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, Nolly), who plays Detective SC Colin Cartwright, echoed those comments.

"I think much in the same way that Return to Paradise has a female lead, and times have changed a little bit, I think it's just being up to date with what's going on," he said.

He also described Ireland as "the funniest actor you'll ever, ever, ever encounter".

"She's like the queen of corpse, she'll just do something," he added, "and she has this amazing way, like her eyes go when she knows the camera's not on her."

Return to Paradise. BBC

According to the synopsis: "Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), an Australian expat who’s made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases.

"When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

"Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex-fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome here.

"But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station."

It continues: "Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs. It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove."

Alongside Samson, Griffith and Ireland, the cast includes Tai Hara (Colin from Accounts), Catherine McClements (Total Control), Andrea Demetriades (The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Preppers).

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd November.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.