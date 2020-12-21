Radio Times Christmas double issue – postal delays

We are truly sorry to hear that some people’s copies of the Christmas issue still haven’t arrived. We posted out nearly 300,000 copies to people’s homes and we are pleased to say that the vast majority of these arrived on time. However, if you are one of the readers whose magazine has not yet arrived, we appreciate your frustration and we share your disappointment – we created this offer with free delivery with the best of intentions, to help people to get their copy of Radio Times Christmas easily and without having to go to the shops if they didn’t feel comfortable doing so.



Advertisement

We have checked to ensure that all copies entered the postal system on time and that all orders were accounted for and we can confirm that this was the case. Unfortunately, as you will have seen reported over the weekend (19-20 December 2020), Royal Mail has acknowledged delays to its deliveries amid “exceptionally high volumes” of post and anti-Covid measures. Despite “exhaustive planning”, some customers may be experiencing “slightly longer delivery timescales” than normal, the postal group said. Read more from Royal Mail’s statement by clicking here



What should I do if my copy hasn’t arrived?

Please go to www.buysubscriptions.com/help and complete the online form and we will process a refund.



I have already completed the online form at buysubscriptions.com and haven’t yet had a response

If you completed the form before Friday 18 December and haven’t had a response then unfortunately the quickest solution is to complete the form again. Apologies, as we know this is not ideal, but we updated the system on Friday to enable refunds.

If you completed the form on or after Friday 18 December, then please check your junk email folder, particularly if you have a Hotmail account, as it may well be there. If you still can’t find a response, then the quickest solution is to complete the form again. www.buysubscriptions.com/help

Can I get a replacement copy sent?

Our Reader Services Manager has been sending replacement copies, but due to the Royal Mail delivery problems we cannot guarantee that these will arrive in a reasonable amount of time. If you do still wish to have a replacement copy posted then please email: feedback@radiotimes.com

Advertisement

We understand that this is a very difficult time for everyone, and we are sorry if this has caused you further disappointment.