The series follows Hélène, a devoted mother who is convinced of her daughter's innocence when she claims to have woken up at the scene of a homicide with no recollection.

Netflix continues to release a host of thrilling foreign language dramas, and has now added to its library with The Perfect Mother, a French-language mini-series.

It stars Julie Gayet as Hélène, while Eden Ducourant plays her daughter Anya and a host of acclaimed French and German actors fill out the rest of the central roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Perfect Mother on Netflix.

Julie Gayet plays Hélène Berg

Julie Gayet Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Who is Hélène Berg? Hélène is the mother of Anya who finds herself wrapped up in a homicide case. She hires Vincent to help her discover the truth.

Where have I seen Julie Gayet before? Gayet is a French actress and producer known for appearing in Torn, Call My Agent! and 8 Times Up. She is also the wife of former French President François Hollande.

Tomer Sisley plays Vincent Duc

Tomer Sisley Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty

Who is Vincent Duc? Vincent is a lawyer and Hélène's old flame who helps her to shed new light on the case.

Where have I seen Tomer Sisley before? Sisley is an Israeli and French actor known for appearing in Don't Look Up, We're the Millers and Netflix series Messiah.

Eden Ducourant plays Anya Berg

Eden Ducourant JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Anya Berg? Anya is the daughter of Hélène. She finds herself the prime suspect in a homicide case.

Where have I seen Eden Ducourant before? Ducourant is a French actress known for Totems, Little Tickles and Braquo.

Andreas Pietschmann plays Matthias Berg

Andreas Pietschmann Isa Foltin/WireImage/Getty

Who is Matthias Berg? Matthias is Anya's father and Hélène's husband.

Where have I seen Andreas Pietschmann before? Pietschmann is a German actor known for his roles in Dark, Beloved Sisters and Polizeiruf 110.

Cyril Gueï plays Captain Julien Mani

Cyril Gueï ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Captain Julien Mani? Julien is the police captain investigating the homicide.

Where have I seen Cyril Gueï before? Gueï is a French actor known for his roles in Hitman, Un Flic and How I Became a Super Hero.

Frédérique Tirmont plays Élisabeth

Who is Élisabeth? Élisabeth is Hélène's mother and Anya's grandmother.

Where have I seen Frédérique Tirmont before? Tirmont is a French actress who has appeared in films including Arthur and the Invisibles, Taxi 4 and Violette Noziere.

Sylvain Dieuaide plays Franck

Sylvain Dieuaide Jean-Marc ZAORSKI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Who is Franck? Franck is a reporter investigating the case.

Where have I seen Sylvain Dieuaide before? Dieuaide is a French actor known for appearing in the film Sweet Evil and the series Spiral and The Bonfire of Destiny.

Maxim Driesen plays Lukas Berg

Maxim Driesen in The Perfect Mother. Netflix

Who is Lukas Berg? Lukas is Anya's brother and the son of Hélène and Matthias.

Where have I seen Maxim Driesen before? Driesen is a French actor known for Un village français, Sarah's Key and Suzanne.

