Pachinko's Minha Kim on "tough" birth scene in episode 6
The Apple TV+ drama released its sixth episode.
Fans of Apple TV+ drama Pachinko were treated to another instalment of the South Korean series today and it turned out to be a big episode for Sunja, who gave birth to her son Noa in a flashback.
Minha Kim, who plays teenager Sunja in the show, has opened up about filming the intense scene, revealing that it took two days to shoot.
Speaking to Digital Spy, the actress said: "Preparing for that scene, I had to watch a lot of documentaries and a lot of videos on YouTube.
"I wanted to see a lot of 'live' moments of women in labour. And then I asked a lot of things to my grandmother. But as soon as I was on the set – I don't know why, but I actually felt like I was pregnant, and I was giving the first AD a baby."
She continued: "It was kind of tough. But also, it was my first experience and I really wanted it to be live, and not pretending. It was also very challenging for me. But also a whole new experience."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Apple TV+ drama, which is based on Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name, follows a Korean family across four generations as they travel to Japan, with the story beginning in 1915 and ending in the 1980s.
Pachinko is available to stream now on Apple TV Plus. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1