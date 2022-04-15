Pachinko's Minha Kim on "tough" birth scene in episode 6

Minha Kim, who plays teenager Sunja in the show, has opened up about filming the intense scene, revealing that it took two days to shoot.

Fans of Apple TV+ drama Pachinko were treated to another instalment of the South Korean series today and it turned out to be a big episode for Sunja, who gave birth to her son Noa in a flashback.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the actress said: "Preparing for that scene, I had to watch a lot of documentaries and a lot of videos on YouTube.

Minha Kim as Sunja Apple TV+

"I wanted to see a lot of 'live' moments of women in labour. And then I asked a lot of things to my grandmother. But as soon as I was on the set – I don't know why, but I actually felt like I was pregnant, and I was giving the first AD a baby."

She continued: "It was kind of tough. But also, it was my first experience and I really wanted it to be live, and not pretending. It was also very challenging for me. But also a whole new experience."

The Apple TV+ drama, which is based on Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name, follows a Korean family across four generations as they travel to Japan, with the story beginning in 1915 and ending in the 1980s.

