Where is Ozark filmed? Location guide for Jason Bateman drama

However, it may surprise fans to know that the show is not actually filmed in the Lake of the Ozarks, with the production team instead travelling to an entirely different state to film the suspenseful drama.

One of the elements that has helped Netflix's Ozark stand out in the crowded genre of crime drama is its unique location, which transports viewers to the eponymous reservoir in central Missouri.

Jason Bateman leads the cast of the series as Marty Byrde, a former financial adviser turned full-time money launderer, who is forced to flee his comfy Chicago life after a scheme gone horribly wrong.

His wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), and two children are along for the ride, with their dangerous new lifestyle putting unimaginable strain on their once-loving relationships.

Read on for your full guide to where Ozark is filmed, ahead of its return to Netflix for season 4.

Where is Ozark set?

The crime drama is supposed to take place in the Lake of the Ozarks, a popular tourist attraction in Missouri boasting 1,150 miles of shoreline and a surface area of approximately 54,000 acres.

It was created in 1929 and at that time was one of the largest reservoirs on the planet, although it has slipped down the rankings in the decades that have followed.

Nevertheless, The Lake of the Ozarks has remained a holiday destination among midwesterners, drawing people in with its restaurants, bars, water sports, natural beauty and warm summers.

Since Netflix's Ozark has been on the air, the region has noted an increased awareness among travellers, although there hasn't been a huge surge in tourism revenue as some had hoped – perhaps due to the show's bleak subject matter.

Where is Ozark filmed?

Laura Linney in Ozark

While set around the Lake of the Ozarks, and occasionally featuring landscape shots from the area, the television series is actually filmed several hundred miles away in the state of Georgia.

Two local spots are used to double as the Ozarks, those being Lake Allatoona, about 30 miles from state capital Atlanta, and Lake Lanier, which has been used as the location of the Byrde family home.

Interior scenes are filmed largely using Atlanta soundstage Eagle Rock Studios, but there are some existing locations that super-fans should look out for if they ever happen to be in town.

Local restaurant The Silver Skillet has been featured in Ozark, with its unique retro aesthetic making it a popular choice among the many film crews operating in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Marty Byrde's one-time diner The Blue Cat was constructed as a fully functioning lakeside restaurant, which now operates on a seasonal basis under the name JD's On The Lake.

Georgia has become increasingly popular in the world of film and television, as the state offers tax incentives for major projects being produced in the state.

Ozark is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.