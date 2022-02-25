Outlander season 6 will be exclusive to Amazon Prime channel Starzplay, meaning it won’t be available to Amazon Prime or Netflix customers.

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the series.

However, there's still time to rewatch previous seasons before the next instalment lands.

And there's good news on this front: a release date for Outlander season 6 has been confirmed.

Outlander fans have been clamouring for the sixth season ever since that dramatic season 5 finale .

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of books , the show revolves around time traveller (Caitríona Balfe) and her husband Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Outlander season 6 is almost upon us!

All previous seasons are also available on Starzplay.

StarzPlay is available for £5.99 per month through the StarzPlay app, Amazon Prime Video or Virgin TV.

You can enjoy a 30-day free trial of the service through Amazon. Download the StarzPlay app directly and you'll get a free 7-day trial.

How many seasons and episodes of Outlander are there?

Outlander season 6 (StarzPlay/ YouTube)

So far, five seasons of Outlander have aired, so there's plenty to get your teeth into.

The first season was 16 episodes long and subsequent seasons have had 13 episodes each.

What is Outlander about?

It’s 1946, and practical, tenacious nurse Claire Randall is visiting Scotland on honeymoon with husband Frank when she stumbles upon a mysterious circle of stones that turn out to have otherworldly powers, transporting Claire back to the Jacobite rebellion in 1743.

No stranger to war, Claire finds herself caught up in a group of rebels, quickly catching the eye of rugged and sexy Highlander Jamie Fraser. Though she is determined to find her way back to the 20th century, the redcoats are quickly closing in and the only way to remain safe is to marry into the clan, so she weds Jamie.

What starts out as a marriage of convenience soon blossoms into genuine romance, leaving Claire torn between the past and the present—and her two loves.

Who is in the cast of Outlander?

Irish actor and model Caitriona Balfe has received four Golden Globe nominations for playing no-nonsense nurse Claire on the series.

Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies has been widely praised for his performance as two of Outlander’s central characters—Claire’s husband Frank and redcoats captain Black Jack Randall.

Fans have fallen hard for Highlander Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

Graham McTavish (The Hobbit) plays MacKenzie clan war chief Dougal MacKenzie.

Where is Outlander filmed?

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander

Outlander is known for its stunning backdrop and is filmed on location in Scotland. Find out more about some of the series’ gorgeous scenery here.