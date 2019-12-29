The series saw Joe move from New York to Los Angeles, where he met Love. She quickly became the new object of his affection, as well as making the subtitles on season two unexpectedly hilarious:

And as the season progressed, it became clear that Joe was not the only killer - with Love (who is pregnant with Joe's child) having slashed her au pair's throat and also murdered investigative reporter Delilah.

And Pedretti told Entertainment Weekly that she was just as shocked as many viewers when she first read the script.

More like this

"I would hear things back and forth about who killed whom.

"But once I read that, it was not how I saw it panning out, especially the pregnancy and the way that plays into motivating her killing is really shocking.

"Even though it's her name, she has a warped sense of what love is."

Tyler Golden/Netflix

And Badgley was also left surprised by the twist at the end of the tale, declaring that he was “crestfallen” by the ending and that he had been hoping for a more positive resolution.

He said, "With this one, it was actually a bit of a reveal for me. When I found out where it was headed, I was kind of crestfallen because, just selfishly, I wanted there to be a more positive resolution.

"But just like Beck dying in the first season, I realised that this was the most accurate, the most reflective of reality, the most responsible to be like, 'No, Joe doesn't get to have that'."

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

You season 2 is available to stream on Netflix